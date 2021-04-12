Madonna Buys Weeknd's Hidden Hills House for $19.3 Million

Madonna just plunked down a small fortune, and now she's proud of The Weeknd's Hidden Hills Estate.

Madonna paid $19.3 million for the home, which is in Kardashian Country. It's been on the market for a long time -- The Weeknd listed it back in June, 2020, for $24,995,000, so there was a significant price reduction.

The Weeknd bought the house back in 2017 for $18.2 million, so with commission at best he broke even.

The house has plenty of room, with more than 12,000 sq ft of living space, 9 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. It sits on 3 acres with a giant pool in the backyard as well.