Madonna Buys Weeknd's Hidden Hills House for $19.3 Million

Madonna Scoops Up The Weeknd's Crib ... For a Cool $19M

4/12/2021 12:05 PM PT
Exclusive
Getty Composite

Madonna just plunked down a small fortune, and now she's proud of The Weeknd's Hidden Hills Estate.

The Weeknd's Private Pad
Launch Gallery
The Hidden Hills Home Launch Gallery
Trulia.com

Madonna paid $19.3 million for the home, which is in Kardashian Country. It's been on the market for a long time -- The Weeknd listed it back in June, 2020, for $24,995,000, so there was a significant price reduction.

Trulia.com

The Weeknd bought the house back in 2017 for $18.2 million, so with commission at best he broke even.

The house has plenty of room, with more than 12,000 sq ft of living space, 9 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. It sits on 3 acres with a giant pool in the backyard as well.

Trulia.com

But don't worry, The Weeknd still has a place to rest his head, he scooped up a $25m penthouse bachelor pad back in 2019.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later