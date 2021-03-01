LeBron James Selling Massive Brentwood Mansion for $20 Mil

Exclusive

Wanna live like a King? You can buy the enormous Brentwood mansion LeBron James called home ... if you're willing to drop $20 mil!

The NBA superstar has listed the 9,500-square-foot estate he purchased back in 2015 -- a colonial-style mansion on Rockingham Ave.

And, if that street sounds familiar ... it's because of the O.J. Simpson connection.

Bron's home is actually just a few blocks from the infamous Rockingham estate where O.J. lived when Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994.

Unfortunately, that's not the only sad connection to Bron's home ... remember, someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate of Bron's home back in 2017.

As for the home itself, it's incredible -- 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a media room, home gym, massive pool and a basketball hoop near the garage!

Oh, and the views are absolutely insane!!! Listing price -- $20,500,000 ... which is LESS than he paid in 2015.

Records show he bought the house for $20.9 mil. But, let's get serious, it's not like Bron needs the money -- he's reportedly worth close to (if not more than) $1 BILLION.