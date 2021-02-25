Bronny James Tears Meniscus, Reportedly Undergoes Potential Season-Ending Surgery

Breaking News

Bronny James' sophomore basketball season is in jeopardy -- the 16-year-old high school superstar has reportedly gone under the knife to repair a torn meniscus.

LeBron James' son -- a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023 -- first revealed the injury during a Twitch stream 3 weeks ago ... saying, "Bro, I tore my meniscus."

The Sierra Canyon H.S. guard recently had surgery to fix the issue, according to the Los Angeles Daily News ... and is expected to make a full recovery.

There's one major issue -- Bronny is at risk of missing some serious time and maybe even the entire season ... depending on when the state of California allows indoor sports to resume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FYI -- recovery time for a torn meniscus is usually around 3 months, according to WebMD ... so depending on when the season starts, he could miss all of his sophomore campaign.

On the bright side, Bronny has already caught the eyes of Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and more ... and while missing the season would be a huge bummer, he's still LeBron James Jr.