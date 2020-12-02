LeBron James Signs Extension With Lakers Through 2023, Teaming Up With Bronny?

Breaking News

LeBron James just took one step closer to making his dream of being NBA teammates with his son a reality ... by signing a 2-year, $85 million extension to stay with the Lakers through 2023.

And, ya know who might be entering the NBA in 2023?? BRONNY JAMES!!!

The news of the extension broke on Wednesday ... and while Lakers Nation has to be thrilled to have King James on board for some more time, folks were quick to realize the significance of the deal's length.

LeBron James, Jr. COULD be draft-eligible in the year 2023 if the league changes its one-and-done rule by that time ... which means he could skip college and go straight to the pros.

35-year-old Bron's extension now gives him the freedom to sign with any team he chooses -- and hypothetically, that means he could follow Bronny wherever he goes.