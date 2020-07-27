LeBron James' Son Clowns Dad with Hilarious Impression, 'I'm In Literal Tears!'

Play video content Breaking News @teamjamesfamily / Instagram

LeBron James' 13-year-old son has some serious comedy talent -- feasting his famous dad with an amazing impression of the L.A. Lakers superstar ... and the video is laugh out loud funny!

With LeBron inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Bryce Maximus -- Bron's youngest son -- decided to show off his impersonation of LeBron meeting someone ... and it was so good, Bron's wife, Savannah, captioned it, "I'm in literal tears!"

Watch the vid ... Bryce, doing his best LBJ, asks his older brother, Bronny, several times how tall he is -- before Bronny finally relents, "I'm 6'2."

That's when Bryce REALLY hams up the impression ... "Dang! You 15 years old, 6'2?! Daaang! You about 6'11" when you came out the womb my boy!!! Yessir!"

Bronny cracked up. Savannah chuckled hard. It was great.

Even LeBron himself had to give Bryce a shout out for the clip ... he shared the vid on social media with crying laughing emojis!!!