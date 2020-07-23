LeBron James Fired Up Over Lakers' Return, It's Not A Scrimmage To Me!

Breaking News

LeBron James and the Lakers are finally back on the court Thursday night ... and MAN, THIS DUDE IS PUMPED TF UP ABOUT IT!!!

It's been 135 days since we've seen the Purple & Gold in action thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown ... and the King has been champing at the bit to return to work.

The Lakers have a scrimmage (yes, we're this stoked about a game that doesn't even matter) against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 PM ... which is the first bit of action before the season returns July 30.

But, for LeBron?? This ain't no scrimmage.

"Let’s Get It!! We back at it tonight," LBJ said on IG. "Can’t wait and it’s just a scrimmage. Not to me though."

Of course, LeBron is jumping back into his quest for a 4th ring ... and the Lakers (currently 1st in the West) are poised to make a run at the title.

"Championship mindset at all time!! 🤷🏾‍♂️👑. #RevengeSeasonContinues😤 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾"

Bron's excitement is GREAT news for Laker fans ... not so much for the Mavs.