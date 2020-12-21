Bronny James Catches Alley-Oop Lob From Zhuri ... Adorable Video

Play video content Breaking News

Move over, LeBron James ... there's another basketball superstar in the family -- his 6-year-old daughter, Zhuri!!

The King's children took their talents to the driveway for a late-night hoop sesh recently ... and naturally, there were some awesome highlights.

While we've all seen Bronny and Bryce's skills on the court, it's Zhuri who may have gotten her dad's passing abilities ... tossing up a perfect lob for her oldest bro to throw down an alley-oop dunk!!!

Bu,t Z also put her shooting and dribbling on display as well ... draining a close shot and showing off her handles in the short clip.

Of course, 16-year-old Bronny is considered one of the best high school hoopers in his grade ... and 13-year-old Bryce has looked great on the hardwood as well.