The Weeknd Drops $25 Million on Penthouse Bachelor Pad

The Weeknd just moved into a penthouse bachelor pad in Bev Hills, and while the dude certainly doesn't need any help getting laid ... his new place is certain to be filled with chicks.

Our real estate sources tell us the "Starboy" singer plunked down $25 MILLION for his bach pad on the top floor of a super-exclusive high-rise ... and the place is definitively worth every penny.

The 4-bedroom penthouse is 8,215 square feet of pure luxury. It's got breathtaking views of the city, hills and ocean, and you can soak it all in through huge glass windows, or the 4 balconies tucked in each corner.

The Weeknd can wine and dine his guests with his wine vault, wet bar and massive great room decked out with an entertainment system and a wraparound sofa. The chef's kitchen is custom designed by Antonio Citterio.

Oh, and there's an espresso bar and a home gym for those overnight guests -- a perfect way to start the morning.