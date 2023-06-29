Madonna Returns Home From Hospital After Fighting Serious Bacterial Infection

Madonna is back home and recovering after a serious bacterial infection sent her to an ICU, but there's still a large looming question as to when her highly anticipated tour will kick off.

The "Vogue" singer is reportedly on the mend and feeling better after her recent health issue ... reports Thursday from both BBC and CNN site a source saying Madonna is "in the clear."

As we reported ... Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary announced Wednesday she had been hospitalized in the ICU over the weekend after developing a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna's manager says her health is improving and a full recovery is expected.

However, Madonna's "Celebration" world tour is being postponed ... she was supposed to kick off the tour July 15 in Vancouver, but now it's in a holding pattern with a new start date and rescheduled concerts to be announced.