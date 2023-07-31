Madonna Say She's Lucky to be Alive After Major Health Scare

Madonna is counting her lucky stars, thanking the people closest to her for pulling her through what appears to have been a critical illness that threatened her life.

The legendary pop star posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, reflecting on a severe bacterial infection that landed her in ICU. She posted photos of her with two of her six children: David and Lourdes. (Her 4 other kids are Rocco, Mercy, Estere and Stella.)

Madonna wrote, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine" ... "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving."

She went on ... "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The singer also expressed gratitude for her manager, Guy Oseary, who gave her a touching gift after her medical emergency -- a Polaroid of Keith Haring sporting a jacket emblazoned with the face of Michael Jackson.

The picture, Madonna says, was snapped by Andy Warhol and it made her realize how "lucky I am to be alive" and "how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."