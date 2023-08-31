Madonna Appears in Good Health, Exercising After Major Illness

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Madonna is getting back into the groove after a critical illness threatened her life ... she's exercising again, and appears to be back in good health.

The singer hopped on a bicycle for an outdoor workout Wednesday, pedaling around New York City with a few friends, including her personal trainer.

Madonna's bike ride took her through Central Park and onto Manhattan streets, where she road down a few city blocks ... zipping around town.

As you can see in the videos, Madonna's looking pretty fit and active here ... a good sign after a severe bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU.

Remember ... Madonna was rushed to a hospital at the end of June, so she's only about 2 months removed from the illness that forced her to postpone her 'Celebration' tour.