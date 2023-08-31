Madonna Appears in Good Health, Exercising After Major Illness
Madonna I'm Working Out After Health Scare ... Riding Bike Through NYC
8/31/2023 11:34 AM PT
Madonna is getting back into the groove after a critical illness threatened her life ... she's exercising again, and appears to be back in good health.
The singer hopped on a bicycle for an outdoor workout Wednesday, pedaling around New York City with a few friends, including her personal trainer.
Madonna's bike ride took her through Central Park and onto Manhattan streets, where she road down a few city blocks ... zipping around town.
As you can see in the videos, Madonna's looking pretty fit and active here ... a good sign after a severe bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU.
Remember ... Madonna was rushed to a hospital at the end of June, so she's only about 2 months removed from the illness that forced her to postpone her 'Celebration' tour.
Madonna says she feels lucky to be alive after her health issue, and she looks pretty lively on a bicycle ... she's definitely stronger than when we saw her last month ... all good signs before she starts touring in October over in Europe.