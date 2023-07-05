Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Madonna Still 'Weak,' Slow Recovery Makes Celebration World Tour Kickoff Uncertain

Madonna Tired and Weak ... 'Celebration' Tour Kickoff Uncertain

7/5/2023 1:48 PM PT
madonna
Getty

Madonna is supposed to hit the stage in 10 days for the beginning of her much-anticipated world tour, but based on the information we're getting about her recovery from a serious infection, it's not looking good.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Madonna's recovery is not going as quickly as she expected. One source says she's still "weak and very tired," spending a significant amount of time in bed.

We're told the 64-year-old megastar is not waiving the white flag and postponing the tour, at least not yet. She's been mum on the subject, at least with most of the folks with whom she interacts.

Madonna -- Touring Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Touring Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported, a bacterial infection landed her in the ICU for several days, after collapsing a week ago Saturday. She had a fever for more than a month, but kept it a secret, fearing it could derail her "Celebration" tour.

Her reps aren't saying whether Madonna will make her July 15 kickoff concert in Vancouver, but given what we're hearing, it doesn't look good.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later