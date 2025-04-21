Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pope Francis Cause of Death Revealed

Published
Pope Francis died from a stroke and a heart issue.

The Vatican released the official death certificate for Francis on Monday, and Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli says the Pope died as a result of a stroke and irreversible heart failure.

Francis' death certificate also reveals the Pope had been in a coma before his death on Monday morning. That's interesting because we saw the Pope the day before, on Easter Sunday, meeting briefly with Vice President J.D. Vance at the Vatican.

Francis' plans for after death are being revealed too ... the Vatican says the Pope wanted to be buried at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

The Vatican says Francis wanted his final resting place to be in a tomb "in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus."

Francis was battling several health issues recently ... he was hospitalized in February for double pneumonia and bronchitis.

He was 88.

RIP

