Celebrities React to Pope Francis' Death

Pope Francis is being mourned by celebrities across the globe, after he died on Easter Monday.

Whoopi Goldberg shared a photo of herself smiling during a conversation with the Pope, along with a heartfelt message ... "He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer."

She goes on to say ... "He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter."

Antonio Banderas posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Pope Francis, describing him as a man who "showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people."

Eva Longoria, who met the pope back in 2016, kept her tribute brief ... sharing a photo of PF alongside a praying hands emoji.

Russell Crowe is paying homage to the pontiff by posting a scenic shot of the Rome skyline ... writing, "A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful."

Of course, world leaders are also paying their respects to the beloved pope -- including King Charles, who released a lengthy statement saying he and Queen Camilla are saddened by Pope Francis' passing.

He added, "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."

As you know ... the Vatican released a statement Monday announcing the pope's death. The pontiff had been hospitalized for weeks while battling double pneumonia and other health issues. Still, he stayed active until the end ... on Easter Sunday, he greeted thousands St. Peter's Square following Mass, and even sat down with Vice President JD Vance.

He was 88 years old.