President Trump Remembers Pope Francis as Good Man Who Loved the World

HONORED ACROSS AMERICA

President Trump is remembering Pope Francis with some kind words ... and POTUS is making sure the late Pope's death is recognized across the country.

Trump just spoke at the White House Easter Egg Roll event Monday and he opened his remarks with a few words about Pope Francis, who died earlier this morning.

The Prez is remembering Francis as a good man who worked hard and "loved the world."

Trump also says he signed an executive order lowering all federal and state flags across the U.S. to be flown at half-mast to honor the Pope's death.

On social media, Trump posted about Francis ... "May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

While Trump and Pope Francis last met in person way back in 2017, Trump's Vice President JD Vance briefly met with Francis on Easter Sunday ... only hours before he died.

