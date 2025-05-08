Cardinals Elect New Pope to Lead Catholic Church

Play video content CNN

White smoke is pouring out the chimney of the Sistine Chapel ... so, the world officially has a new pope.

The smoke began coming out just moments ago ... and, the bells of the chapel have been rung -- two of the biggest indicators that leaders in the Catholic Church have chosen a new pope.

We don't know who it is yet ... but, Dominique Mamberti -- the senior cardinal deacon -- who should appear on St. Peter's Balcony to say "Habemus Papam" or "We have a pope" in Latin.

This ends a two-day conclave -- though it's unclear right now how many rounds of voting it took to come to some consensus.

As you know ... Pope Francis' passing last month opened the door for a new pope -- and, numerous clerics rushed to Vatican City to select a new lead of the church.

Some of the younger members of the church hadn't been through a conclave before ... and, many reportedly sat to watch the flick "Conclave" to get some pointers from Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and company.