New Pope Leo XIV Is First American in History to Become Pontiff

The world just got the first look at the new Holy Father, and he's making history ... the leader of the Catholic Church is the first American to become the Pontiff.

Robert Prevost walked out onto the Basilica balcony in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City overlooking thousands of congregants and announced his official papal name Thursday evening.

Prevost, a Chicago native who was serving as the Archbishop of Chiclayo in Peru and the head of the Augustinian order, declared he would take the papal name Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old, elected this morning in the third round of the papal conclave by his fellow cardinals, was made a cardinal himself by Pope Francis in 2023. Leo is now the 267th pope.

Prevost is a Peruvian citizen, where he served as a missionary for years before he became archbishop there. He became a citizen of the South American nation in 2015. He's known as a supporter and advocate of many of Francis' reforms in the church.

Just an hour earlier, white smoke poured forth from the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating the cardinals had successfully chosen -- by a two-thirds majority -- the next Bishop of Rome, ending a relatively short two-day conclave.