Harry Styles Spotted in Vatican Crowd During Pope Leo XIV Unveiling

The boy band gods were clearly watching over the Vatican ... 'cause Harry Styles casually showed up in the massive crowd gathered to welcome new Pope Leo XIV!

Totally random, and there’s photo proof and everything -- Harry was right there in the crowd, rocking shades, a popped blue collar, and a gray hat that fans pointed out reads "Techno is My Boyfriend."

papa’nın ilanını San Pietro meydanında izlerken yanımdan Harry Styles geçti göz göze geldik hemen fotoğrafladım bu anıyı what a day ya pic.twitter.com/XhkyaY3UYR — niss (@NisaKanat18) May 8, 2025 @NisaKanat18

A fan shared the photo, and the caption -- which was translated from Turkish -- says she spotted Harry walking by in St. Peter's Square, their eyes met, and she just had to snap the moment.

There’s no confirmation whether Harry’s devoutly religious or not -- he’s talked more about being spiritual -- but it seems like he's facing the other way, so he might’ve been hightailing it out of there after somehow accidentally stumbling upon the Pope’s big crowning moment.

As we know, it was a historic moment with Pope Leo becoming the first American to lead the Catholic Church ... chosen by the College of Cardinals after Pope Francis’ death last month.