Ashley Park Slammed for Laughing at Pope News While Filming 'Emily in Paris'

"Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park is being slammed as disrespectful after she seemingly mocked Pope Leo XIV on social media following his election as the first-ever American-born leader of the Catholic Church.

Check out the video she posted ... she tells fans she's in Rome to begin shooting the popular Netflix series -- and can't seem to understand what the big deal about the Pope is, literally asking ... "Does anyone care?"

Hair and makeup artist Carole Nicolas sarcastically responds ... "Fantastic," which Ashley repeats while giggling along with hair stylist Parizhair and producer and content creator Addison O'Connor.

She continues her laughing fit as she jokes ... "We're here and we heard the church bells a'ringing!"

While Ashley and her production pals were all smiles ... fans were quick to judge, with dozens telling her to put "respect" on Pope Leo's name. One even suggested she "rejoice" over the pontiff being from her own country.

It doesn't seem the backlash has affected AP -- her video is still up and Nicolas gave it her stamp of approval by reposting it to her own Instagram Story.