Ashley Park Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection Over Holidays

Ashley Park is thankful for her good health ... revealing she was sent to the hospital while on vacation over the holidays with an infection that affected several of her organs.

The actress/musician shared a few snaps to IG on Friday featuring her laid out in a hospital bed ... with her "Emily in Paris" costar and rumored beau, Paul Forman, by her side.

In the caption, AP wrote she had a bout of tonsillitis around New Year's ... normally a relatively routine ailment to deal with -- but unfortunately for Ashley, it spiraled into full-blown critical septic shock. She added she was improving "despite what we had initially been told" ... sounds like doctors thought this was gonna be a whole heck of a lot worse.

She also divulged she was forced to go to three different hospitals and spent a full week in the ICU ... and thanked Forman for being by her side through all of the scary moments -- seemingly confirming their romance by saying she loved him "More than I can ever say."

'EIP's leading lady Lily Collins wished her well, commenting on the post, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side" ... she added she couldn't wait to give Park and Forman big hugs when she saw them.

Park's no stranger to hospitals ... she beat leukemia when she was just a teenager -- but still a scary few weeks for the star whose career is taking off like a rocket!

On top of 'Emily,' Ashley starred in the most recent season of "Only Murders in the Building" ... and fans can catch her in theaters teaching French to Regina George and her cronies in "Mean Girls."