JFK's Grandson Says Mocking Melania Trump Over Putin Letter Is Fair Game

Melania Trump walked straight into the global crossfire by putting pen to paper in a letter to Vladimir Putin -- and that's made her prime roast material, according to Jack Schlossberg, who just posted a parody video mocking the First Lady.

JFK’s grandson doubled down on his recent taunting of Melania on "TMZ Live" Monday, insisting it’s not about hating her or Trump -- he points out with a brutal war tearing through Europe, seeing Putin -- who's accused of horrific war crimes -- get a hero’s welcome on U.S. soil was way over the line, and the apparently heartfelt letter Melania wrote ain't moving the needle.

Catch our clip -- Jack goes all in, saying yeah, Melania’s wish that kids don’t suffer is fine ... but she, Trump, and the U.S. need to get serious. Enough with the pointless meetings and tacked-on letters -- he wants real foreign policy, not half-baked gestures.

