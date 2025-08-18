Volodymyr Zelensky Wears Suit This Time for White House Meeting With Trump

Play video content

Volodymyr Zelensky is back in D.C. at the White House ... and this time, he decided to wear a business-like suit instead of his usual military garb.

The president of Ukraine -- along with several other European leaders -- is meeting with Donald Trump Monday in the hopes of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine -- following a disastrous February meeting when VZ was criticized for not appearing sufficiently formal. Zelensky appeared in all black in a tightly cut suit Monday, shirt buttoned up to the top, though he still opted to skip a necktie.

As you know, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin three days ago in Alaska ... but the two failed to reach a ceasefire agreement. Zelensky was notably not invited to that sit-down.

Trump had big issues with Zelensky's attire the last time he visited the White House, in February, shortly after Trump began his second term ... sarcastically quipping, "He is all dressed up today,” upon meeting VZ, who was wearing military/tactical garb. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance berated Zelensky in front of Oval Office cameras, and the Ukrainian leader was ultimately asked to leave the Oval Office after Trump reportedly felt disrespected.

For this trip, the White House reportedly asked whether Zelensky would wear a suit this time. Speculation surrounded his anticipated getup up to the moment Zelensky arrived.