Trump Boots Zelensky From the White House After Fiery Meeting

President Trump gave Volodymyr Zelensky the boot from the White House after their explosive argument in front of the world, TMZ has confirmed.

White House sources tell TMZ ... President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to leave after Trump and the two butted heads live on international TV in the Oval Office on Friday.

Moments later, FOX News journalist Jacqui Heinrich took to the airwaves and reported Trump's delegation told him he had to go home, pronto!

Heinrich said Trump "felt disrespected" by Zelensky's mannerisms during their fiery discussion over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Heinrich noted Trump was pissed about Zelensky's shrugging and eye-rolling, as well as his lack of respect and appreciation for the help America has given his country, especially during their battle with Russia.

Trump invited Zelensky to the White House today to try to broker a deal for Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. But, their meeting quickly devolved into a shouting match over the war that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian people.

After their disastrous sit-down, Trump jumped on his Truth Social platform and wrote that Zelensky is not ready for peace. Trump added Zelensky can only return to the White House when he wants peace.

Zelenskyy then posted to X that he was thankful for the support of the United States, namely "POTUS, Congress and the American people."

This all comes a week after Trump called Zelensky a "dictator" and blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia ... when, in fact, this week marks the 3-year anniversary of Russia launching its invasion of Ukraine.