Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Meets President Donald Trump In Oval Office

Turns out it's not just the Super Bowl winners visiting the White House -- at least one Kansas City Chief is, too -- Harrison Butker's currently kickin' it with President Donald Trump!

A W.H. staffer shared a photo Thursday morning showing Trump, seated at the Resolute Desk, speaking with the 29-year-old Pro Bowl kicker in the Oval Office.

It's unclear why Butker, who found himself at the center of a massive controversy last offseason with comments he made during a commencement address, was visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It's not shocking the two men would spend time together.

Back in October -- less than a month before the election -- Butker endorsed Trump for president, saying at the time abortion was his top issue.

"I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president," Harrison said during a FOX News appearance.

"I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that's what we should prioritize."

Of course, Butker's visit comes just days after erroneous reports claimed the Eagles, who just beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, decided NOT to visit the White House ... which turned out to be false. Trump hadn't even invited them yet.

