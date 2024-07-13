Harrison Butker Fires Back At Serena Williams For ESPYs Diss

Harrison Butker fired back at Serena Williams for her critical comments about him onstage while he was sitting in the audience at the ESPY Awards this week.

Butker took a shot at the tennis legend for dissing his views about women becoming homemakers during a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College in May. He also made controversial statements about abortion and the LGBTQ community.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker told NBC News, "I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics. Sports are supposed to be the great unifier."

Butker continued ... "And at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes."

During the ESPYs, Serena, her sister, Venus, and actress Quinta Brunson appeared together onstage to honor women in sports with Butker in the crowd at L.A.'s Dolby Theater.

At some point, Venus said ... "So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports."

Then Serena stepped in to slam Butker ... "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you."

And Brunson finished him off ... "At all. Like ever."