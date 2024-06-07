Harrison Butker Helped Save Seizing Teammate ... Chiefs Trainer Says

Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder says Harrison Butker is a hero ... revealing on Friday the kicker helped save a teammate who was having a medical emergency on Thursday.

Burkholder told a roomful of reporters that just moments after BJ Thompson suffered a sudden seizure during a special teams meeting at the Chiefs' practice facility ... it was Butker who raced out to get aid.

Burkholder said Butker "immediately ran toward the training room" to make staffers aware of the situation ... allowing the professionals to rush to the scene before things got dire.

Burkholder said despite Thompson going into cardiac arrest, he and his staff were able to get the 25-year-old defensive end to come back using CPR and one AED shock.

The former fifth-round pick was then transported to a nearby hospital ... where Burkholder said he's now doing much better.

"He's alert," the Chiefs official said. "He's awake. He's coming through quite well."