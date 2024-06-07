Chiefs' BJ Thompson 'Awake And Responsive' ... After Cardiac Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs got some great news on Friday ... their defensive end, BJ Thompson, woke up responsive following a horrifying medical scare on Thursday.

The 25-year-old had been unconscious after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest while in a team meeting ... but his agent, Chris Turnage, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero things got much better on Friday morning.

Turnage said Thompson was able to come to ... and now, his "prognosis is good."

It's an extremely positive update, considering just 24 hours earlier, medics had to race to the Chiefs' practice facility to tend to him. According to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the scene was surreal.

"I think the guys were a little bit scared," the coach revealed while at a charity softball game Thursday night. "I know I was."