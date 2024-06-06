Chiefs Cancel Practice After Player Suffers Medical Emergency

A Kansas City Chiefs player suffered a medical emergency on Thursday morning ... and now, the team's revealed it's canceled its planned practice in the wake of the scare.

The player has not yet been identified publicly by the organization -- nor has KC given an update on his status ... but, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it was "a backup defensive lineman" who suffered a seizure in a special teams meeting.

Pelissero reported the athlete went into cardiac arrest ... but, thankfully, trainers raced to his aid, got him in an ambulance, and he's now currently in stable condition.

The Chiefs had been slated to work out Thursday afternoon as part of their voluntary organized team activities. They said in a statement that practice has been called off -- and planned media availabilities have now been moved to Friday.