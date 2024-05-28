Jason Kelce Claps Back At Social Media Troll, Says Wife Isn't 'Homemaker'

Jason Kelce is adamant his wife isn't "a homemaker" ... saying in response to a social media troll this week that he considers Kylie Kelce his partner and his "equal" when it comes to raising their family.

Kelce faced off with the heckler on X on Monday morning ... after the app user criticized the future Hall of Famer for the way he disagreed with some of the remarks Harrison Butker made during the Chiefs star's controversial Benedictine College commencement address earlier this month.

The keyboard warrior called Jason a "hypocrite," insisting Jason's wife "is a homemaker whose home is a mess." Jason then took about 24 hours to respond ... and, it's safe to say he disagreed vehemently with the ridiculer's accusation.

"I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker," Jason stated, "I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily."

Jason went on to say he feels just as responsible as Kylie for raising their three kids and keeping their home tidy. He added that he by no means was trying to shame anyone who proudly wears the "homemaker" hat.

Play video content 5/11/24 Benedictine College

"If being a homemaker, works for some," he said, "and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."

Jason made his first public comments on Butker's speech while chatting with his brother, Travis Kelce, on last week's episode of "New Heights." The elder Kelce bro said Kylie was "frustrated" with the now-infamous "homemaker" portion of Butker's address ... before he added that "if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do, that they should be homemakers, then I've failed as a dad."