Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Endorses Donald Trump For President

"I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president."

That's Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker throwing his weight behind Donald Trump ... while at a campaign event in Missouri, for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a buddy of the 3x Super Bowl champion.

"The [Pro-life] topic is the most crucial topic for me," 29-year-old Butker said during an appearance on FOX News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday.

"I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that's what we should prioritize," Harrison explained.

FYI, Butker is deeply religious and does not believe in abortion.

The 8-year NFL vet went on to say ... "I think you have to vote for whoever is gonna be the most pro-life and we have to be prayerful men that put God first. I think that's what's going to be best for our country."

Butker isn't the first person from the Chiefs universe to indicate they're supporting Trump's bid to once again be U.S. president. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, seemingly supports #45. It's unclear where the 3x NFL MVP quarterback stands politically.

Same deal with Travis Kelce ... who hasn't publicly supported a candidate. Trav's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, endorsed Harris last month.

Butker also addressed his polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College in May ... with the kicker expressing sadness that his comments were taken in "poor manner."

Some accused Harrison of being a misogynist ... but he says his intent was the exact opposite.

"I was trying to speak life for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children, and it's a beautiful role, but it's not a role that should be diminished," Butker told Ingraham.