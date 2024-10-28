49ers' Nick Bosa Supports Trump, Crashes Teammates Post-Game Interview W/ MAGA Hat

Nick Bosa made it clear he's supporting Donald Trump for president ... the 49ers star defensive end crashed his teammates' post-game interview on live TV -- rockin' a MAGA hat!

The former Defensive Player of the Year pulled off the photo bomb after the Niners beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-24 at home at Levi's Stadium.

NBC reporter Melissa Stark was chatting with Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Isaac Guerendo when Bosa suddenly appeared in the frame from behind.

Nick Bosa just crashed the post-game interview wearing his gold and white MAGA hat.



We’re so back 🇺🇸



Bosa, 27, points at his white hat with gold font, reading, "Make America Great Again" ... as everyone starts laughing.

Bosa briefly spoke about the stunt during his own post-game interview.

"I'm not gonna talk too much about it," Bosa said to a reporter who asked about the MAGA hat, "but, I think it's an important time."

Play video content San Francisco 49ers

Nick's not the only NFL player who has publicly supported Trump. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker threw his endorsement behind #45 at a rally earlier this month.