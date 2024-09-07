Donald Trump Blasts New NFL Kickoff Rule That Will Destroy the Game

Donald Trump took a beat from bashing his opponent Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election to turn his ire elsewhere ... blasting the NFL over a newly instituted rule change.

Here's the deal ... this season, kick-offs have dramatically changed to allow for fair catches and to designate when players on defense can go after the ball carrier ... the point being to reduce the possibility of severe injury on the high-risk play.

It seems DT is among those who think the change sucks ... bitching about it on Truth Social as the 2024 season gets underway this weekend.

“I can’t believe the NFL is effectively getting rid of the always exciting Kick Off Return. Such an exciting part of football. What are they doing? BEGINNING OF THE END!” the ex-prez wrote.

Prior to his mini-rant ... 45 was making NFL-related headlines when he thanked Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Chiefs' superstar QB, after she liked one of DT's Instagram posts detailing his 2024 presidential agenda.

Of course, this is not the first time Trump has blasted the NFL -- he was among those who were irate years back over players kneeling for the national anthem ... a peaceful protest started by former NFL star-turned-civil rights activist, Colin Kaepernick.

Still, Trump did proudly host multiple Super Bowl-winning teams at the White House during his time as commander-in-chief ... including the New England Patriots.