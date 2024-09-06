Donald Trump's Sentencing in Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Election

Donald Trump's sentencing has been delayed once again ... with a New York judge ruling the Republican nominee won't be sentenced until after this year's election.

The 45th POTUS' sentencing trial is now scheduled for November 26 -- three weeks after voters will cast their ballots -- changed from the original September 18 date.

Judge Juan Merchan made the decision Friday, granting DJT's request for a delayed sentence after originally pushing the decision from July to September in order to consider whether a Supreme Court ruling gives Trump broad immunity in this case.

Merchan was supposed to rule on the immunity question on September 16 -- just two days before sentencing -- and, Trump's lawyers reportedly argued they needed more time between the two rulings.

As you know ... Republican nominee Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments prosecutors say he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump -- who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has blasted President Joe Biden and the Justice Department in the conviction's aftermath -- faces a potential sentence of up to four years in prison.

Unclear what effect this ruling may have on voters in November ... who won't know if Trump has to spend time behind bars for this conviction.