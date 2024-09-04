Liz Cheney Says She's Voting For Kamala Harris

Liz Cheney's not sitting on the sidelines for this election ... telling a seminar at Duke University she's not just not voting for Donald Trump -- she's throwing her support to Kamala Harris.

The former congresswoman sat down for a discussion called "Defending Democracy: A Conversation with Liz Cheney" Wednesday evening ... and in it, she once again touched on the danger she thinks Trump poses to democracy.

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024 @emmacline_

LC says DJT poses such a danger, people in swing states can't vote for random write-in candidates either ... they need to cast a vote that actually matters.

For her part, Liz says -- even though she's still staunchly conservative -- she's getting behind Kamala Harris ... saying she'll check the box next to her name in November. The audience breaks into raucous applause.

Not exactly surprising Cheney is backing Harris ... 'cause, quite frankly, she and Trump don't get along.

Liz lost her position in House Republican leadership after questioning Donald Trump's claims about having the election stolen from him ... and, Trump backed Harriet Hageman -- who replaced Cheney in Congress -- in the 2022 election.

Trump's since called on Cheney to be jailed for investigating him over the January 6 insurrection ... and, clearly there ain't much love lost between the two.