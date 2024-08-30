Kamala Harris Responds to Donald Trump's Remarks About Her Race

Play video content CNN

Kamala Harris didn't take the bait when asked about Donald Trump's comments about her race during her CNN sit-down Thursday night ... giving a brief response before quickly moving on.

The Vice President gave her first interview since she was nominated the Democratic presidential candidate to CNN host Dana Bash – and, at one point, their convo turned to Trump – Harris' Republican rival in the 2024 election.

Bash set it up by saying many people would be surprised to learn Kamala has never met Trump face-to-face.

Then Bash turned to Trump's controversial remarks on whether Kamala is Black or Indian during his Q&A session at the National Association of Black Journalists in July.

When Bash brought it up, Kamala cracked a smile and said, "Same old tired playbook. Next question, please." And that was that.

For the record, Kamala's father is Jamaican, and her late mother was Indian.

During her chat with Bash, Kamala also talked about a range of other issues, including her shifting policies on the border and fracking, saying her values have not changed.

