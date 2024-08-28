Swifties for Kamala Rally Raises Over $120K, Without Taylor Swift On Call

Taylor Swift's dedicated fans are proving to be an unstoppable force for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign ... putting their superfan energy into some serious fundraising for the Vice President.

While Swift has yet to formally endorse a presidential candidate, countless Swifties have already converged behind Harris ... coming together for a virtual rally Tuesday evening, where over $120,000 was raised, with some big names making guest appearances.

Voting never goes out of style!



The #SwiftesForKamala “Voting Era” collection merch is HERE! We’re so excited to partner with @shopsocialgoods to help you enter your voting era in style 🥰👕



Proceeds of the collection go to @whenweallvote.



Shop now ➡️ https://t.co/Qzyw2W8Qru pic.twitter.com/0IyGyHzy6e — Swifties For Kamala (@Swifties4Kamala) August 28, 2024 @Swifties4Kamala

In fact, Swifties for Kamala boasts raising more than $140,000 in total for Harris and Governor Tim Walz's bid for the White House.

According to the Swifties for Kamala group, more than 34,000 fans attended the online rally ... where Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed the group as a guest speaker, and legendary singer-songwriter Carole King rapped the chorus of Swift's mega-hit, "Shake It Off."

Play video content

Swift and King go way back ... with the pop star performing "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" at the legend's Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2021.

King shouted out Swift during the rally, calling the A-lister her "musical and songwriting granddaughter" ... though TS didn't make an appearance on the call.

Warren shared her favorite Swift songs -- "Karma" and “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)" -- from the singer's massive catalog. She also made a point to put Ticketmaster on blast ... the company Swifties have been irritated with following the disastrous handling of the "Eras" tour ticket sales in 2022.

As for where Swift was during all of this ... she has spent the last couple days at her Rhode Island residence, entertaining A-list friends like Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds -- and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.



Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it? https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB https://t.co/TLHRYSjbTx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020 @JoeBiden