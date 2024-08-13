Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Engaged To Brazilian Singer Giulia Be

Taylor Swift's ex, Conor Kennedy, has a new love story, and this one's apparently a keeper.

Conor -- son of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- got down on one knee to propose to Brazilian singer Giulia Be, who told Conor and the rest of the world on social, "easiest yes of all time."

The photos she posted are a physical proclamation of love -- kissing, hugging, all that good stuff. To make sure everyone got the point., Giulia said, "I literally can't believe this. I'm dreaming. I love it that we are both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It's perfect."

She flaunted an impressive ring, courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The couple's been together for about two years -- and Giulia moved from Rio de Janeiro to L.A. to be with Conor.

Speaking of moving ... when Conor dated Taylor back in 2012, she was so smitten with him she plunked down a load of cash and bought a house across the street from the famed Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.