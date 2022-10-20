Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Says He Fought in Ukraine War

Conor Kennedy, who briefly dated Taylor Swift, recently opened up about a scary period in his life -- one where he went overseas to fight in the war in Ukraine.

Conor took to Instagram, saying he, like many others, was moved by what was happening in Ukraine, and wanted to help -- he realized the best way to do that would be to go to the embassy and enlist.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He writes, "Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front."

Conor admits his time in the country wasn't long, but calls the experience "scary" ... adding he's lucky to have made it back alive, and "I would also take all the risks we took over again."

He's been met with an outpour of love in his comments ... with many calling him inspiration for the dangerous feat.