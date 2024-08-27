Channing Tatum Keeps A-List Party Going at Taylor Swift's Holiday Pad

KEEPS THE A-LIST PARTY GOING AT T-SWIFT'S BEACH PAD!!

Channing Tatum made a splash joining Taylor Swift’s A-list squad ... popping up at her Rhode Island holiday home as the celebrity beach party raged on.

Channing was spotted enjoying some solo time on the wraparound balcony of the $17 million beachfront place Monday ... taking in the view of the private beach and snapping some pics of the scene.

Later, he linked up with everyone else at the 8-bed mansion ... and was seen chilling with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor's boo, Travis Kelce.

The celeb gang ... including Bradley Cooper, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ... got together for Blake’s 37th birthday over the weekend ... with TMZ snagging the first pics of Taylor and Travis chilling at the pad Saturday.

Blake’s crew came through for her big time ... especially after all the drama with her and Justin Baldoni over their recent flick, "It Ends With Us."