Channing Tatum Performs with 'Magic Mike Live' Dancers at Bachelor Party

Channing Tatum's already finished off his 'Last Dance' as Magic Mike in last year's trilogy-completer ... but, every dancer loves an encore -- and CT just gave his in Las Vegas.

The actor took the SAHARA Las Vegas stage Friday night where "Magic Mike Lives" gets fans hot and bothered five days a week in Sin City ... joining the crew for their encore.

Check out the clip ... there are a ton of sweaty, shirtless men onstage -- having a heck of a good time, bouncing around and shaking it for the dudes and ladies in the crowd.

Tatum -- keeping his shirt on, sorry to disappoint -- comes from the back of the stage to the front ... hat pulled over his eyes, and hiding his identity for a few moments.

But, the audience quickly realizes which celeb b-boy's hiding under the cap ... with fans screaming and pointing at Channing's arrival onstage -- and, while he keeps the shirt and pants on -- his gyrating still draws excited screams.

Channing created and co-directs 'MML' -- a live striptease performance boasting some of the best male dancers around -- with choreographer Alison Faulk based on the 'Magic Mike' series.

Faulk also hit the stage with all her guys for celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal's joint bachelor party with his future husband Connor Bailey.