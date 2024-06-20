Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby #3 Amid Ongoing Divorce with Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan's a new mom again -- welcoming her third baby and second with her fiancé -- this despite the fact that her divorce with Channing Tatum is still underway.

The actress broke the happy news Thursday -- revealing the newest member of her family in a couple sweet Instagram posts ... sharing pics from the hospital of her daughter, whom she named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.

Jenna and her soon-to-be-husband, Steve Kazee, are clearly overjoyed about their baby girl -- whose face they aren't hiding either, unlike other celebs ... the kid's face is front and center.

Dewan jotted down a personalized message for Rhiannon too ... letting her baby know she's been a constant source of joy for the family -- adding she's completed the Dewan-Kazee squad. Jenna writes, "Welcome to our world baby girl."

This is Jenna's 2nd child with Steve and her 3rd overall ... she shares 11-year-old Everly with Channing -- with whom she's still battling in court after filing for divorce 6 years ago.

Remember, the famous exes separated way back in 2018 -- with Jenna filing that same year -- but the divorce still isn't final ... with Channing most recently accusing Jenna of trying to delay their divorce by asking to split their case into multiple trials. He wants it done in just 1.

There are major issues -- child and spousal support among them -- that still need to be hammered out ... and yet, despite this, they've both moved on with other people.