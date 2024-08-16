Blake Lively Has No Plans to Publicly Address 'It Ends With Us' Feud

Blake Lively won't be speaking out about her "It Ends With Us" drama with Justin Baldoni -- no matter how much everyone else keeps squawking about it .. TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Blake is trying to put the beef behind her, and she's instead focusing on the people who've been supporting her through the very public conflict ... namely, cast members and loved ones, including husband Ryan Reynolds.

The movie is an early hit at the box office, but the media tour has been full of drama between Blake and Justin for a slew of reasons.

As TMZ first reported, sources told us Blake felt fat-shamed by Justin during production.

Blake also allegedly felt Justin kissed her too long during one scene ... but when she did a BBC radio interview this week, she avoided speaking about Justin at all. Instead, she deftly switched things up, and only spoke about her BFF Taylor Swift.

Our sources say that's gonna be Blake's plan moving forward -- Justin, and their differences, simply won't be a talking point.

For his part, Justin hasn't really spoken out about it either.

Blake's talking to folks behind the scenes, we're told she's been in touch with other cast members who stood by her in the costar conflict ... and our sources say Blake was never expecting this to become such a huge point of interest.