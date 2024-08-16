Blake Lively Labeled 'Mean Girl' For Refusing to Wear Fan Gift

Blake Lively is facing some new heat online for her reaction when a reporter/fan handed her a gift ... and, for some, it's adding fuel to the theory she's not nice as she appears.

The video was shot at the London premiere of "It Ends With Us" -- the film that's sparked all the buzz about Blake's attitude -- and as she's arriving, the reporter gives her a friendship bracelet, similar to those made popular by her BFF Taylor Swift.

Blake politely thanks her for the gift, but then hands it to an assistant, saying she'll wear it later ... because it doesn't go with her outfit.

Fans are calling Blake's behavior chilly, at best, and pointing out her costar Isabela Ferrer happily slipped on a fan-made bracelet. Some of the shade getting thrown her way is comparing BL to Regina George, the villain from "Mean Girls."

Others called out Blake for lying, because the bracelet had pink and white beads ... which totally matched her dress.

Now, there are still some reasonable people ... who see the exchange as much ado about nothing. Not to mention, Blake probably has hundreds of friendship bracelets at home ... having attended the "Eras" tour several times.

So, maybe ya can't rip her for not immediately wearing one bracelet this one time.

Nonetheless, it's been a rocky couple of weeks for Blake. The internet has exploded with chatter about her feud with "It Ends With Us" director and costar Justin Baldoni.

TMZ broke the story ... a large portion of the drama stems from the fact Blake felt fat-shamed by Justin while filming the movie.

And then there's reporter Kjersti Flaa, who put Blake on blast for a cringe 2016 interview.