Dana Bash Says Second Debate May Sway Younger Voters' Opinions

Dana Bash says you'd better tune into Debate #2 next week ... 'cause it's going to matter a lot as the 2024 presidential election creeps closer -- especially to younger voters.

The CNN host chatted with Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" Friday ... and, while some people aren't convinced this debate's going to matter in the long run, Dana says it'll give some undecided voters a chance to really get a sense of who these candidates are.

Dana knows Donald Trump's performance may not sway his standing with voters ... but, she notes some younger voters may not remember his first term as president -- and, this debate may give them greater clarity on the kind of president he'll be.

As for whether it's more important than the debate in June which she herself moderated ... DB's not convinced -- 'cause Joe Biden's "cataclysmic" performance killed his re-election campaign, and kept DJT from a potential landslide victory, as Trump now faces Kamala Harris.

Bash has some good advice for Tuesday's moderators, too.

Dana also tells us about her new book, "America's Deadliest Election: The Cautionary Tale of the Most Violent Election in American History" ... watch the clip through to the end to hear about a local 1872 election and how it changed the fate of the country forever.