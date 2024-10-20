Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Trot Out Celebs, Usher vs. Antonio Brown

Kamala Harris is turning to ATL icon Usher to help her secure Georgia, and although most pundits think celebs don't move the needle -- both campaigns are rallying with 'em every chance they get.

Just over 2 weeks before Election Day, Usher was at the podium Saturday for the Vice President's Atlanta rally ... where he touted Harris as a "new generation of leadership for our country."

The Grammy winner added that he's backing KH for prez because she "fights for everyone's rights, for freedom" ... and he reminded the crowd they're in the home stretch to get their candidate across the finish line.

As Usher put it, "Everything that we do within the next 17 days will affect the lives of our children, of our grandchildren, of the people who we love the most."

The most recent polls give Donald Trump a slight edge in GA, one of the critical swing states ... which explains Usher's big push to get voters, especially Georgia's Black community, to the polls for Harris.

Meanwhile, Trump was up north, working on luring votes in crucial Pennsylvania ... and enlisting a couple local sports heroes. Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell don't have Usher's name recognition -- but, among PA's football fans, they're Pittsburgh Steeler legends.

Both retired NFL stars joined Trump on stage for his Saturday rally in Latrobe, PA. Antonio wore a red MAGA cap as he played cheerleader ... focusing less on Trump policy and more on firing up the crowd.

He led chants of "Here we go Steelers," and took shots at Harris' running mate Tim Walz, claiming "he isn't a real football coach."

This was the same rally where Trump made several remarks about Arnold Palmer's penis size. It's unclear if Antonio and Le'Veon are relieved or insulted their candidate made no mention of their manhood.