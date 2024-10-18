Katy Perry Surprises Kamala Harris Staffers During Campaign Meeting

Kamala Harris campaign staffers got a pep talk from a surprise celebrity guest ... pop star Katy Perry!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Harris campaign staff met Friday for one of their regular all-staff Zoom calls, when the campaign's chief of staff suddenly announced she wanted to introduce a special guest who is a huge supporter of Harris and a friend of the Vice President.

Katy then appeared on the screen ... and cheered on Harris campaign staffers.

Our sources say Katy talked about her relationship with Harris, which dates back to when Kamala was a Senator from California ... referring to Kamala as incredible, intelligent and heart-centered.

Katy, we're told, then said Kamala's exactly the leader America needs ... someone who is firm, fair, fearless and fabulous ... and she thanked staffers for their hard work and dedication.

The election is only 18 days away and it's shaping up to be a super tight race ... and our sources say Katy sent Harris' staffers love, light, strength and energy ... reminding them to stay hydrated and caffeinated and keep fighting for their candidate.