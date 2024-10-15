Congresswoman Maxine Waters Believes Kamala Harris Will Win Election

Play video content TMZ.com

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is feeling confident heading into the 2024 Presidential Election ... voicing her belief Kamala Harris will emerge victorious this November.

We caught up with the U.S. Representative from California at LAX Monday, where she explained why she is feeling good about the Harris-Walz ticket ahead of Nov. 5.

As Maxine put it ... while polling currently indicates it's about even between political rivals Donald Trump and VP Harris, the politician said "the national poll" is more accurate, with the Vice President ahead ... leaving Waters hopeful about the outcome.

She added ... "You can't always count on [polls], but I think the campaign with the great get-out-the-vote [effort] is gonna win -- and that's gonna be Harris-Walz."

When asked if she has any nerves plaguing her with Election Day just 20 days away, Maxine said she's not experiencing any jitters ... and she encouraged others to get out there and make a difference, especially if they are feeling nervous.

She continued ... "I don't think you have to be nervous, you have to do something. You have to be involved. If you are involved in any way that you can then you're not nervous, you're more confident."