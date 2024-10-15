Anne Hathaway Enchants With Queen Performance at Kamala Harris Fundraiser

Anne Hathaway has returned to her "Ella Enchanted" roots for a Kamala Harris fundraiser in NYC ... impressively belting out Queen's "Somebody to Love" for the crowd.

Check it out ... the actress took the stage at the Broadway for Harris event, where she loudly and proudly sang out the rock band's most famous love ballad. And, not for nothin', she sounded pretty solid, too!!!

Anne Hathaway sings “Somebody to Love” at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser in Manhattan after saying she plans to vote for the vice president pic.twitter.com/zB88zBsd63 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 15, 2024 @THR

Of course, Anne is no stranger to the tune, as her character in the "Ella Enchanted" film also belted out the Queen anthem in one iconic scene.

For those unfamiliar with the 2004 flick, Anne's Ella -- a take on the classic Cinderella tale -- is forced to perform for a room full of giants ... singing and dancing to "Somebody to Love" after being ordered to do so.

However, Anne changed things up for Monday evening's performance ... taking a moment to address the crowd and encourage them all to get out and vote on November 5.

She noted ... "We got a big choice to make, America, you have to make a choice, you do have to vote. Maybe this election, maybe you don’t have a candidate that you love, but you have to have an issue that you, maybe the somebody you love is you. You gotta vote for yourself, America."

Anne is clearly leaning into the nostalgia these days ... having recently announced the return of the 'Princess Diaries' franchise. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner confirmed she'd be starring and producing in "The Princess Diaries 3" ... which will be directed by Adele Lim.