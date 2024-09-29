Maya Rudolph Returns as Kamala Harris on 'SNL,' Dana Carvey and Andy Samberg Cameo

Maya Rudolph's bringing the "fun aunt" energy back to "Saturday Night Live" ... appearing in her Emmy-winning role as Vice President Kamala Harris -- and, she wasn't the only show alum jumping into the political satire arena.

The comedic actress pulled up in her best pantsuit for the Season 50 premiere of the legendary comedy variety show ... telling the audience their fun aunt was back in Studio 8H during Saturday's cold open.

During the bit, Rudolph's Kamala cracks jokes about Donald Trump, her viral face during the debate and even her husband, Doug Emhoff before introducing the audience to her running mate Tim Walz ... played by comedian, Jim Gaffigan.

Gaffigan plays into Walz's image as a down-to-earth Midwest American ... joking he actually bought his suit from Costco and adding he's got BDE -- Big Dad Energy.

It was a pair of other cameos that really got the audience worked up though ... with 'SNL' alumni Dana Carvey and Andy Samberg officially taking over the roles of President Joe Biden and Second Husband Doug Emhoff respectively.

Carvey trailed off a ton as Biden ... repeating the same three or four slogans. Samberg, as Emhoff, talked up his better half -- and got uncomfortably intimate at the beginning of the interaction.

It's not a shock Maya's back playing Kamala ... her interpretation became an instant classic back in 2020 -- leading to her winning an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.