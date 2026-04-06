Trump Signs Autographs for Kids at White House Easter Egg Roll, Rambles About Biden

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President Donald Trump was all about trading the world of politics for playground clout -- turning the White House lawn into his own autograph booth for a pack of hyped-up kids at an Easter egg hunt.

Honestly, it's an exceptionally ridiculous scene -- Trump ditching the heavy politics for kid duty, posted up Monday signing doodles while one super-keen kid practically shoved paper in his face ... and Trump, never missing a beat, pitching the others on flipping his autograph for $25K on eBay.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump signing without a little detour -- even in full family-friendly mode, he slipped back into form, taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden and telling the kids he actually signs his name ... unlike Biden and his autopen.

Safe to say ... the kids had zero clue what he was on about -- they just wanted their autographs and to get back to egg hunting.

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Hard to blame them ... especially when the day also included Trump talking serious geopolitics -- like bombing Iran -- while casually standing next to a giant Easter Bunny.